Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Kenya’s Safaricom gets one-million users within eight days of launching new feature

Part-owned by Vodacom and the UK's Vodafone, Safaricom launched the new overdraft facility called Fuliza recently

17 January 2019 - 16:42 Duncan Miriri
Safaricom CEO Robert Collymore, January 17 2019. Picture: REUTERS/GEORGE NGANGA
Safaricom CEO Robert Collymore, January 17 2019. Picture: REUTERS/GEORGE NGANGA

Kenya's biggest telecoms operator, Safaricom, notched up one-million users for its new overdraft feature on the M-Pesa platform in just eight days, surpassing its CEO Robert Collymore's expectations, he said on Thursday.

Started 11 years ago as a service to allow Kenyans without access to the banking network to transfer money via cellphones, M-Pesa now offers loans and savings in conjunction with local banks, as well as merchant payments services.

Safaricom, part-owned by Vodacom and Britain's Vodafone, launched the new overdraft feature called Fuliza two weeks ago.

“We got a million [customers] by day eight and by day eight we had lent $10m. Now we are probably at $15m,” Collymore said in an interview.

“If you don't have enough cash, you simply draw down from the overdraft and you keep drawing down until you have got to your overdraft limit, which is predetermined by an algorithm.”

Fuliza is underwritten by Kenyan lenders KCB Group and CBA Group, which already had partnerships with Safaricom to offer short-term loans on the M-Pesa platform.

M-Pesa has about 20-million active users in Kenya and it has become the principal driver of profit growth for the dominant telecoms provider in East Africa, as revenue from traditional voice and text services has flattened off.

Collymore said he would welcome any potential takeover of the smallest operator, Telkom Kenya, by the second biggest operator Bharti Airtel, following recent media reports of such a deal.

As the market leader with 65% of mobile phone users, or 30-million subscribers, Safaricom has long been dogged by regulatory proposals to clip its wings to boost competition.

“It is a good thing because what you create is an entity which has got at least 30% market share. There is a critical mass that any player needs to get to, to be operating sensibly,” he said of the potential Airtel/Telkom deal.

The regulator Communications Authority is finalising a report on competition, which among other things seeks to control Safaricom's ability to set its retail prices, curb its marketing expenditure and force it to share its extensive infrastructure with the other operators, to level the playing field.

If the reported takeover of Telkom by Airtel goes through, it could render the competition report unnecessary, Collymore said.

"It will be obsolete," he said. "The conditions which you studied [on competition in the sector] a few years ago are no longer relevant.”

Reuters 

Cashing in on Africa’s lucrative mobile money market

With 87-million monthly users, the mobile money market in Africa is proving lucrative — and it still has ample room to grow
Features
7 days ago

Vodacom eyes partnership with Safaricom in Ethiopia

East African country ‘probably the most attractive’ potential new market, CEO says
Companies
2 months ago

Kenya’s Safaricom takes M-Pesa global with Western Union

Integration of the two platforms will allow users to send and receive money from more than 200 countries and territories
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Woolworths grows food sales while clothes suffer
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Absa accused of attempting to bully exotic car ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Alexander Forbes turns attention to rebuilding ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Christmas and Black Friday fail to deliver for Mr ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
SA poultry industry wants hefty increase in ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Related Articles

Cashing in on Africa’s lucrative mobile money market
Features / Africa

Kenya approves Loon’s plan to provide internet from balloons
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom eyes partnership with Safaricom in Ethiopia
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Kenya’s Safaricom takes M-Pesa global with Western Union
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

ANALYSE THIS: Imara’s Craig Bandason
Money & Investing / Analyse This

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.