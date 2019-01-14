Helios Towers to invest R1.4bn in SA over three years

London-based Helios Towers, which owns and leases out 6,560 cellphone towers in Africa, plans to spend about $100m (R1.4bn) on building network infrastructure in SA over the next three years.

The company, which shelved a Johannesburg listing in 2018 after equity markets soured, said on Monday it would enter the SA market through a partnership with Vulatel, a majority black-owned business that bought Dimension Data’s fibre and wireless unit in 2017.

Helios Towers CEO Kash Pandya told Business Day SA has about 30,000 telecommunications towers and probably needs another 7,000-10,000.

SA’s largest mobile network operators are still spending large sums on building out their networks, while new players, including Rain, are also adding to the pie. Rain said in 2018 it plans to grow its network from 2,100 towers to 5,000 within three years.

Pandya said that in addition to new-builds, Helios Towers would consider acquisitions of tower portfolios in SA since only about 10% of existing towers are owned by independent infrastructure providers.