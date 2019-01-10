Why JPMorgan sees plenty of upside for Naspers

JPMorgan sees the Naspers share price surging 44% to R4,250 by the end of 2019 — a level that would value the internet group at a record high of R1.8-trillion.

The US bank said in a research report this week it had raised Naspers’s December 2019 price target from R4,000 after lifting its price target for Tencent from HK$345 to HK$375.

Naspers, which has lost ground after briefly surpassing the R4,000 mark in November 2017, closed at R2,950 on Thursday, a 0.8% decline on the day.

Its 31%-owned associate, Tencent, which is the world’s biggest gaming company and owner of the WeChat social network, closed 0.4% up at HK$329 in Hong Kong.