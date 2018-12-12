Take control of all your business endpoints with enhanced cyber-security

With growing agility and flexibility on network access, businesses require open and digitally transformed smart platforms that aid in the rapid adoption of the mobile and smart office. It’s about keeping up with the pace of technology or facing the reality of stagnating.

Yet, digitisation of the business makes IT infrastructures more complex and blurs the boundaries of the corporate perimeter. That poses a massive security risk to the business and the sensitive data it holds. And any cyber-cautious decision-maker knows that “open” networks mean business vulnerability, and that technology opens the doors to cyber-criminals.

Why is the business network at risk?

While businesses rush to keep up with rapid digital transformation demands, they often give little consideration to broader corporate security needs and the requirements of endpoint protection. The reality, however, is that endpoints have become the front door to business networks and information, and the business must find a way of securing the data stored on them.

The growing number of devices connected to a network is directly proportional to the growth of cybersecurity risks - due to the increase of uncontrolled endpoints. Business owners need to have sight and control of the potential risks relating to vulnerable endpoints and ensure the necessary is being done to avoid cyber-breaches.

However, endpoint protection is just the start of an effective security journey for endpoints. Given how cyber-criminal antics continuously evolve, aspects like patch management to eliminate security vulnerabilities and encryption – which can be used with all spectrums of endpoint protection tools, in any endpoint, including servers or end-user devices – also need to be considered.

This type of advanced cyber-security requires a company to adopt advanced cyber-security tools that automatically control and manage the security of its entire workplace fleet.

Tools such as robust antivirus solutions, systems management that can patch holes in applications, encryption tools to protect data, and mobile device management, for example, can go a long way in supporting a business’s full security strategy for protecting endpoints.

However, they can also create complexity – due to multiple policy sets and systems required to manage each tool. And complexity is security’s number-one enemy.

The ‘passkey’ to effective protection

Kaspersky Lab’s Endpoint Security for Business (advanced) deals with this challenge while providing businesses of any size that are on a digital journey with next-generation security for total effective protection.

In a single solution with one easy-to-use management console, this product:

offers next-generation protection against known and unknown threats;

reduces exposure to attacks by hardening endpoints;

helps prevent loss or theft of confidential business data;

eliminates vulnerabilities by reducing attack entry points;

saves time by automating operating system and software deployment tasks; and

streamlines security management with one unified console.

Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business Advanced uses a combination of advanced technologies with a multilayered approach that allows a perfect balance between performance and efficient endpoint protection, while removing any possible complexities.

The product supports the business in optimising resources to meet current and future security challenges. Kaspersky Lab continually demonstrates excellence in having the highest detection rates in the industry, which has been shown in various independent tests.

This article was paid for by Kaspersky Lab.