Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Qualcomm wins China import ruling against some iPhone models

Chip supplier wins preliminary order from Chinese court against Apple, banning the import and sale of several products due to patent violations

10 December 2018 - 19:05 Stephen Nellis
A Qualcomm campus in San Diego, California, the US. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PHOTO
A Qualcomm campus in San Diego, California, the US. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PHOTO

Los Angeles — Chip supplier Qualcomm says it has won a preliminary order from a Chinese court banning the importation and sale of several Apple iPhone models in China due to patent violations.

The preliminary order affects the iPhone 6S through the iPhone X sold with older versions of Apple’s iOS operating system. Qualcomm, the biggest supplier of chips for mobile phones, initially filed its case in China in late 2017.

In a statement, Apple said its iPhones remain on sale in the country, with newer software.

The ruling came from the Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court in China, the same court that earlier in 2018  banned the import of some of memory chip maker Micron Technology’s chips into China.

The court found Apple violated two of Qualcomm’s software patents around resizing photographs and managing applications on a touch screen.

“Apple continues to benefit from our intellectual property while refusing to compensate us,” Don Rosenberg, general counsel of Qualcomm, said.

Apple shares fell 2% in premarket trading.

Because the patents concern software, Apple could make changes to its software to avoid the patents and still be able to sell its phones.

In a statement, Apple said that all iPhone models remain available for its customers in China. New iPhones use Apple’s latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 12.

“Qualcomm’s effort to ban our products is another desperate move by a company whose illegal practices are under investigation by regulators around the world,” Apple said.

The patents in the suit, which Qualcomm said had been upheld by the Chinese patent office, are separate from those being contested in other cases in its wide-ranging legal dispute with Apple. Qualcomm has also asked regulators in the US to ban the importation of several iPhone models over patent concerns, but US officials have so far declined to do so.

The specific iPhone models affected by the preliminary ruling in China are the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

Reuters

Most read

1.
Deloitte accuses Irba’s investigator of bias in ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
SA raises concern over Peugeot’s assembly plant ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
SA in luck that China is driving fuel-cell ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Property service provider Broll to split from ...
Companies / Property
5.
FirstRand focuses heavily on ‘applets’ to capture ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Huawei’s global woes grow with arrest of executive
Companies

China wants assurances for ZTE ahead of US’s Qualcomm deal approval
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Qualcomm to push China for NXP merger nod
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.