WATCH: How 2018 has panned out for Blue Label

05 December 2018 - 11:49 Business Day TV
Brett and Mark Levy
Brett and Mark Levy

It has been a tumultuous year for most telecoms companies, and Blue Label Telecoms is no exception.

It has been one of the JSE’s biggest losers, down about 64% by the end of November, as market jitters around its Cell C investment persists.

Blue Label Telecoms co-CEO Brett Levy joined Business Day TV to talk about how the company has fared in 2018 and what lies ahead in 2019.

