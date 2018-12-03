Companies / Telecoms & Technology

African giant Naspers hunts for bargains as asset prices drop

Africa’s biggest public firm has a cash pile of $8.7bn and plans to invest another R4.6bn in SA

03 December 2018 - 05:10 NICK HEDLEY
Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk. Picture: MASI LOSI
Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk. Picture: MASI LOSI

Internet and media giant Naspers has a strong pipeline of potential deals and the cash-flush group will take advantage of declining asset prices, says CEO Bob van Dijk.

"It’s actually a really interesting time for us to invest," Van Dijk told Business Day on Friday. "In some parts of the world, pricing levels are actually coming down, which means there are opportunities."

