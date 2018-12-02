New telecoms bill is bad news for the economy, says Vodacom

Mobile operator Vodacom has warned that any moves to regulate infrastructure sharing in the telecoms sector will have a devastating effect on the wider economy, including employment and tax income in SA.

Parliament’s telecommunications and postal services committee concluded its public hearings on the controversial Electronic Communications Amendment Bill on Friday. One of the most contentious proposals is the establishment of a wireless open-access network (Woan), which the government says is aimed at driving down communications costs by facilitating the entry of more players. It says the bill is also intended to improve competition, regulation and infrastructure sharing in the sector amid a spectrum crunch.

The bill further proposes that a service provider with “significant market power”, or at least 25% of SA’s network infrastructure, has to share its infrastructure with competitors. According to the bill communications regulator the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) will prescribe the “cost-oriented” rates service providers can charge their rivals. The telecoms market is currently dominated by Vodacom and MTN.

In its submission to the committee on Friday Vodacom said it supports the government’s objectives of increasing broadband coverage and promoting affordable broadband and innovation and transformation in the sector.

“But, in our view these objectives can and should be achieved through promoting investment and network competition within the best practice regulatory framework in the current act and not through the changes contemplated in the bill,” the company said.

“There is no pressing need for the bill in our view and it should not be rushed through parliament in its current form. The government should pause and carefully consider the far-reaching … and we say significantly adverse implications of the bill for the sector and consumers.”