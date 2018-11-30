Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers grows interim earnings 39%

Africa’s largest public company said interim revenue was up 23%, thanks mostly to Tencent and MultiChoice

30 November 2018 - 15:56 Nick Hedley
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Naspers, Africa’s largest public company, said on Friday its core headline earnings in the six months to end-September grew 39% to $1.7bn (R23bn), thanks to its interest in China’s Tencent and a healthier e-commerce business.

“Naspers executed well in the first half of the 2019 financial year, generating group revenue, measured on an economic-interest basis, of $11bn,” the group said. That represents revenue growth of 23%.

The e-commerce business, into which Naspers has been investing heavily using funds from MultiChoice and Tencent, reduced trading losses “materially”.

The classifieds unit turned profitable while trading-loss margins in online retail and payments narrowed considerably as revenues grew, the company said.

At the end of September, Naspers was sitting on a cash pile of $8.7bn thanks to the sale of its 12% stake in Indian e-commerce company Flipkart and the disposal of some of its Tencent shares earlier in the year.

At 3.30pm, Naspers shares on the JSE were up 1.02% to R2,848.74.

Naspers’s Media24 to cut jobs

The media division’s losses during the six months to end-September will be revealed when Naspers releases its interim results on Friday afternoon
Companies
6 hours ago

JSE focused on Naspers interims on Friday

The $2.2bn sale of Indian e-commerce group Flipkart to Walmart will give the interim earnings of the top 40’s largest constituent a fillip
Markets
10 hours ago

Why Naspers expects higher interim profit in third quarter

Naspers’s share price reached a low of R2,370 at the end of October but has since recovered thanks to Tencent’s turnaround
Companies
10 days ago

Cash-flush Naspers to invest R4.6bn in SA’s tech sector and black-owned start-ups

The company will spend R3.2bn over three years on the development of its existing tech businesses and plans to launch a R1.4bn start-up fund in 2019
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Standard Bank appoints first black woman to head ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
End of the road for Lonmin
Companies / Mining
3.
Behind the PIC’s splurge on MTN shares
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Karan Beef cashes in on exponential growth in ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Naspers’s Media24 to cut jobs
Companies

MARKET WRAP: US Fed’s dovish tone fails to lift JSE
Markets

JSE focused on Naspers interims on Friday
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.