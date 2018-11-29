MTN sees red over telecoms sector Bill

Mobile telecommunications giant MTN has slammed proposed legislation to regulate infrastructure sharing in the telecoms sector, saying it is unconstitutional, will violate property rights, and discourage investment in the industry.

“The proposed bill is a dramatic and radical change to an industry that is critical to economic growth, jobs and bridging the digital divide. To impose blanket cost-based open access on a competitive market is draconian and irrational,” MTN said in its written submission to Parliament’s telecommunications and postal services committee.

The committee is holding public hearings on the controversial Electronic Communications Amendment Bill. One of the contentious proposals in the is the establishment of a wireless open-access network (Woan), which the government says is aimed at driving down communications costs by facilitating entry of more players.

The government says the bill is also intended to improve competition, regulation and infrastructure-sharing in the sector, amid a spectrum crunch.