Need fibre connectivity? Ask for Openserve

We need the internet – fast, reliable internet – to work, connect with friends and family, and for entertainment. But more than that, the internet is necessary for economic growth and to propel society forward into the digital age.

For that, we need fibre.

What is fibre?

Fibre optic threads use light impulses to carry digital data signals over longer distances and at higher bandwidths than electrical cables. The threads are as thin as human hair and made from glass – making it the most efficient way to encode and decode information on the internet.

What’s the difference between fibre connectivity versus DSL connectivity?

Fibre transmits data with pulses of light over fibre optic cables, while ADSL asymmetric digital subscriber line) transmits data along copper telephone cables. VDSL (very-high-bit-rate digital subscriber line) is another type of digital subscriber line that uses copper lines more efficiently and can reach speeds of up to 40 megabits per second (Mbps).

Fibre is more reliable than copper wires – it’s faster and because it’s made of glass, weather and distance won’t affect it.

What are the benefits of fibre?

It’s more stable and reliable.

Fibre has quicker, more consistent internet speeds.

Fibre is easier to maintain.

The signal can travel over longer distances.

Fibre is not susceptible to electric interference or electromagnetic noise.

Fibre offers better broadband connection and a clearer signal, so you can: