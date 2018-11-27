Huge Group’s share price falls despite upbeat earnings news

Huge Group’s shares were trading 6.4% lower at R8 on Tuesday afternoon despite the company’s guidance that interim earnings could increase by more than half.

The JSE-listed information and communications technology (ICT) group said in a trading statement its headline earnings per share (heps) would be between 40% and 55% higher in the six months to end-August.

Heps would be between 26.74c and 29.60c.

Huge Group, which has a market capitalisation of R1.4bn, is a provider of connectivity, software and mobile advertising.

The company is trading under a cautionary announcement relating to potential acquisitions.

In the year ended February, Huge Group’s net profit after tax rose 188%.