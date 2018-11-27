Huge Group’s share price falls despite upbeat earnings news
The ICT group announced that interim headline earnings per share would rise between 40% and 55%
27 November 2018 - 16:00
Huge Group’s shares were trading 6.4% lower at R8 on Tuesday afternoon despite the company’s guidance that interim earnings could increase by more than half.
The JSE-listed information and communications technology (ICT) group said in a trading statement its headline earnings per share (heps) would be between 40% and 55% higher in the six months to end-August.
Heps would be between 26.74c and 29.60c.
Huge Group, which has a market capitalisation of R1.4bn, is a provider of connectivity, software and mobile advertising.
The company is trading under a cautionary announcement relating to potential acquisitions.
In the year ended February, Huge Group’s net profit after tax rose 188%.