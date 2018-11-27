Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Huge Group’s share price falls despite upbeat earnings news

The ICT group announced that interim headline earnings per share would rise between 40% and 55%

27 November 2018 - 16:00 Nick Hedley
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

Huge Group’s shares were trading 6.4% lower at R8 on Tuesday afternoon despite the company’s guidance that interim earnings could increase by more than half.

The JSE-listed information and communications technology (ICT) group said in a trading statement its headline earnings per share (heps) would be between 40% and 55% higher in the six months to end-August.

Heps would be between 26.74c and 29.60c.

Huge Group, which has a market capitalisation of R1.4bn, is a provider of connectivity, software and mobile advertising.

The company is trading under a cautionary announcement relating to potential acquisitions.

In the year ended February, Huge Group’s net profit after tax rose 188%.

Why Huge Group is a magnet for top talent

Some of the leading executives in the telecoms field are leaving the industry giants to find a new home at Huge
News & Fox
3 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
MultiChoice may let its customers ditch satellite ...
Companies
2.
Pepkor’s R5m fine sets a new JSE record
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Fourways mall delays put damper on Accelerate ...
Companies / Property
4.
Who will blink first in Sibanye, Amcu stand-off?
Companies / Mining
5.
Steinhoff will battle to get green light for ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Indian Hindu group expects huge turnout at temple rallies
World / Asia

Homelessness in Britain rises to one in 200, says charity
World / Europe

Steinhoff's Mattress Firm now leaner, with $525m cash pile
Companies / Retail & Consumer

What will happen to Lonmin’s 13,000 workers?
Money & Investing

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.