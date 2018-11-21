Tritech Media’s Colony expands into the US

Media technology company Tritech Media, founded by the Kirsh family, has expanded into the US with the launch of its software business, Colony. This is the company’s second international foray.

Its pre-paid distribution business recently opened its doors in India. ColonyLive is a software-as-a-service platform targeted at radio stations and advertisers. It currently represents some 80% of commercial radio stations and 26 community radio stations in SA in addition to radio stations in Botswana, Kenya, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Colony has clinched a deal with Eastlan Ratings, the second-largest ratings agency in the US, which represents more than 1,000 radio stations across 90 radio markets, including affiliates.

Colony’s software product provides on-air presenters with a real-time, customised dashboard to easily segment, search, view and respond to all interactions and campaigns across mobile, internet and other digital channels. Data from all interactions with listeners is analysed to provide up-to-the-minute information as to who is engaged with a station and its campaigns.

“The US is the most lucrative radio market in the world spanning some 16,000 radio stations. With advertising revenues under pressure and listening time declining, ColonyLive provides stations and advertisers with valuable, actionable, live metrics to reverse this trend. The credibility and weight of Eastlan will help ColonyLive significantly accelerate its growth plans in the US,” said William Kirsh, founder and CEO of Tritech Media.

ColonyLive CEO Marco Broccardo said, “Given Eastlan’s 20-year history as a leader in providing audience research, this partnership is the perfect fit. With Eastlan, we herald a new era where radio stations and podcasters can gauge audience engagement in real-time and share incredible return readings with advertisers.”

Eastlan Ratings CEO Mike Gould said, “ColonyLive is a cost-effective way for radio to gain real-time qualitative data about its audience. It’s the first platform of its kind in the US to aggregate listener interactions into one, simple-to-understand message board. We are very excited about this technology that we believe is set to revolutionise radio analytics and advertising return on investment”.

