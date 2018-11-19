News Leader
WATCH: What’s in store for SA’s telecoms sector
19 November 2018 - 11:33
The telecoms sector was been in the news last week with results out from Telkom and Vodacom.
MTN was also in the news, with the announcement that it plans to grow its mobile money business.
New Street Research’s Alastair Jones joined Business Day TV to discuss developments in the sector.
