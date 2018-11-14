WATCH: How mobile came to Telkom’s rescue

Telecoms provider Telkom released its interim results on Tuesday, reporting a 3.3% decline in headline earnings per share (HEPS) largely driven by costs related to the company’s early retirement and voluntary severance packages.

Revenue, however, is up 5.2%, boosted by the group’s mobile business unit, where revenue increased close to 54% due to a 50% surge in users .

Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko joined Business Day TV to discuss the results.