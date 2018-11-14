News Leader
WATCH: How mobile came to Telkom’s rescue
14 November 2018 - 11:02
Telecoms provider Telkom released its interim results on Tuesday, reporting a 3.3% decline in headline earnings per share (HEPS) largely driven by costs related to the company’s early retirement and voluntary severance packages.
Revenue, however, is up 5.2%, boosted by the group’s mobile business unit, where revenue increased close to 54% due to a 50% surge in users .
Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko joined Business Day TV to discuss the results.
Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko talks to Business Day TV about the telecoms company’s interim results
Please sign in or register to comment.