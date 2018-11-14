Netflix, Amazon and 21st Century Fox fight for Indian phone-mad consumers

Right now, it’s Hotstar, part of Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox, that has the lead, helped by the rights to key cricket broadcasts. But Amazon’s Prime Video and Netflix are investing to win over users.

“Prime Video is to India what same-day or next-day shipping is to the US,” Amit Agarwal, Amazon’s India chief, said in an interview. “It’s a unique market with 700-million phone users.” Bezos’s e-commerce giant has 30 original shows in different stages of production and many will be released next year. “Our production pipeline is bigger than anyone else,” Agarwal said.

Engaging with their phones

It’s not just the sheer number of people that is appealing to streaming companies, it’s their engagement with their phones. Indians are watching digital video content for an average eight hours and 28 minutes each week, which is more than for TV, with that number jumping 58% from 2016, says a study by delivery platform, Limelight Networks.

As the global giants duke it out in India, another potential entrant looms large in the form of Asia’s richest man. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, with almost 240-million wireless phone users as of August, is acquiring rights to everything from soap operas and Bollywood films to the Winter Olympics for subscribers to its mobile phone network, on its way to becoming India’s largest.