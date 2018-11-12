Apple shares fall as supplier Lumentum revises outlook on order cuts

Bengaluru — Lumentum Holdings, which supplies parts for Apple Inc’s latest iPhones, said a large unnamed customer had cut orders, forcing it to lower its sales and profit forecasts less than two weeks after releasing the numbers.

Shares in the California-based manufacturer fell 27%, while those of Apple dropped 4%. Shares of several Apple suppliers were also hit.

Lumentum is one of the primary suppliers of technology that powers the Face ID feature of iPhones, with Apple accounting for 30% of the company’s revenue as of June 30.

“Many suppliers have lowered numbers because of their unnamed ‘largest customer’, which is Apple. Apple got cautious in its guidance and it’s hitting their suppliers,” Elazar Capital analyst Chaim Siegel said.