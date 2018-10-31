Apple unveils new MacBook Air made of 100% recycled aluminium

New York — Apple has unveiled a new version of its MacBook Air laptop, this time made of recycled aluminium, as well as a new Mac Mini and an iPad Pro, all pricier than their predecessors.

Nearly 10 years after the launch of the first MacBook Air by the late Steve Jobs, his successor, Tim Cook, presented the latest version of this PC, just 1.56cm thick, compared to 1.94 cm (0.75 inches).

This model was made with 100% recycled aluminium and recycled plastic, a change that reduces its carbon footprint, Apple said.

In 2017, Apple announced it would aim for a circular production system for its iPhones, which it said would allow for making new products with recycled materials.