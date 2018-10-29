IBM gears up for epic cloud fight

New York/San Francisco — IBM’s $33bn purchase of Red Hat — the world’s second-largest technology deal ever — is aimed at catapulting the company into the ranks of the top cloud software competitors.

The cash deal, IBM’s biggest by far, boosts the 107-year-old computer-services giant’s credentials overnight in the fast-growing and lucrative cloud market — and gives it much-needed potential for real revenue growth.

The company once synonymous with mainframe computing has been slow to adopt cloud-related technologies and has had to play catch-up to market leaders Amazon.com and Microsoft in offering computing and other software and services over the internet.

“We’ve been reshaping IBM for this moment,” CEO Ginni Rometty said on Monday. “This is all about resetting the cloud landscape and this is the inflection point to do it.”

‘Hybrid cloud market’

IBM has been positioning itself as a leader in the “hybrid cloud” market — in which companies run programs on both their own internal servers and the big “public” cloud providers — Amazon’s AWS and Microsoft’s Azure — at the same time. Red Hat, which sells software and services based on the open-source Linux operating system, helps companies bridge different platforms.

“Knowing first-hand how important open, hybrid cloud technologies are to helping businesses unlock value, we see the power of bringing these two companies together,” JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said in an e-mailed statement.

IBM has seen revenue decline by almost a quarter since Rometty took the CEO role in 2012. While some of that has been from divestitures, most is from declining sales in existing hardware, software and services offerings, as the company has struggled to compete with younger technology companies. She has been trying to steer IBM toward more modern businesses, such as the cloud, artificial intelligence and security software with inconsistent results.

IBM shares declined 2.4% to $121.85 before midday in New York Monday, giving it a market value of $111.2bn. The stock has dropped 19% this year. Red Hat’s stock soared 48% to $172.18 a share.

In its third-quarter earnings report, IBM disappointed investors who were seeking more progress in those areas after six years of declining sales that had only recently started to show gains. Still, the improvements had been coming largely from IBM’s legacy mainframe business, rather than its so-called strategic imperatives. Cloud revenue grew 10% in the period to $4.5 billion, but that was slower than the 20% expansion in the second quarter.

The Red Hat deal could signal to investors that IBM was not as well positioned in cloud as it had been claiming, said Jim Suva, an analyst at Citigroup Research.

“We expect investor scepticism around the deal given IBM’s messaging that it is well under way in its transformation,” he said.