Nigeria aims to resolve MTN dispute and soothe investor fears, says minister

Abbuja — Nigeria is confident of resolving a $10.1bn dispute with telecoms firm MTN and sending a positive signal to foreign investors worried about the country's demand for the money, its trade and investment minister told Reuters.

Nigeria's central bank on August 29 ordered the South African firm and its lenders to bring $8.1bn back into Nigeria that it alleges the company sent abroad in breach of foreign exchange regulations. MTN also faces a $2bn tax demand from the country's attorney general.

MTN denies any wrongdoing.

Okechukwu Enelamah, a former private equity executive, said the government was talking to all parties involved and aiming to resolve the disputes soon to boost investor confidence.

"We have had discussions in government and we have engaged MTN. I'm sure that the issue would be resolved," he said in an interview in the capital Abuja.

"We want to deal with it ... in a way that would be responsive to investors."