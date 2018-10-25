Healthier Altron expects to slash its interest bill

Altron’s share price was R16.90, or 1.2% up, at close of trade on Thursday, the best level in more than three years.

“Altron seems to be on track for recovery, having evolved into a focused ICT [information and communications technology] operation,” said Cratos Capital portfolio manager Ron Klipin.

“New management has turned around a legacy family business and has brought in new skills and a tighter ICT focus.… The group’s growth appears to be more robust than that of its peers, with a strong balance sheet, and it may be eating somebody’s lunch,” Klipin said.

Revenue from continuing operations rose 44% to R9.8bn in the six months to August. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) from continuing operations rose 16% to R686m.

Nyati said the sharp increase in revenue was due largely to the recent acquisition of Microsoft reseller Phoenix Software in the UK.

The group’s Bytes UK business won a five-year contract with the National Health Service (NHS) worth ₤150m (R2.8bn). Bytes will migrate the NHS’s 1-million desktops to the Windows 10 operating system.

“It was a strategic deal for us,” Nyati said. While the contract was secured at low margins, Altron would be able to sell other products to the NHS, and that deal would be “a good reference” for other business.

Altron was also pushing into the public healthcare sector in SA, he said. The group offers electronic records management services and had already partnered with the City of Johannesburg.

Nyati said Altron was laying the groundwork for SA’s national health insurance regime.

Meanwhile, the group’s Netstar business would launch in India in November through a joint venture, Nyati said.