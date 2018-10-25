Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Altron resumes dividend payment

Interim dividend of 28c per share declared, as strategy of selling non-core businesses to focus on IT pays off

25 October 2018 - 09:57 Andries Mahlangu

Allied Electronics Corporation (Altron) has kept to its word by resuming dividend payments for the first time in two years.

The technology group on Thursday declared an interim dividend of 28c per share, as its free cash flowed and net debt improved.

Its headline earnings per share from continuing operations rose 25% to 71c in the six months to end-August, from a matching period a year ago.

Altron has shaken up its portfolio through selling non-core businesses to focus on the information technology sector.

CEO Mteto Nyati has overseen a shakeup begun by his predecessor, Robbie Venter, who stepped down more than year ago after 16 years at the helm.

Revenue from continuing operations was up 44% to R9.8bn, from a year-earlier period.

“Altron group has made considerable progress in expanding its operations in various jurisdictions, successfully integrating three acquisitions,” the company said in a statement.

Altron shares rose nearly 7% in early trade R17.81 on the JSE, outperforming the all share, which was down 1.21%.

Altron teams up with Huawei to find solutions via IoT

CEO Mteto Nyati wants the group's Netstar business to move beyond vehicle recovery and fleet management
Companies
7 days ago

How Altron has changed since the Venters

Under new CEO Mteto Nyati Altron is now in transition from a family business to one that is professionally managed
Features
21 days ago

Relief for Altron but any in the offing for MTN?

CEO Mteto Nyati has made some progress in turning the ship around — but now the real work will have to begin
Companies
28 days ago

Altron finally sheds unit of set-top box producer Altech UEC

The group disposes of last manufacturing unit to complete its transformation into an information and communications technology firm
Companies
29 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Famous Brands’ UK burger outlet starts insolvency ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Truworths commits to transformation of its board
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Patrice Motsepe’s ARC moves forward with ...
Companies
4.
Deutsche Bank calls for patience as shock results ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Distell share price sinks on lower sales
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.