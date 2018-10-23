Yes, legacy systems don’t have to be binned; they can be digitised
Etion works with its customers to develop the best digital solutions for their changing needs
Industry 4.0 is driving socioeconomic change on a scale and at a pace never seen before. Technological advancements such as the internet of things (IoT) and robotic process automation are fundamentally changing the way we live and work, especially the way operations are handled.
In this context, leaders in government, business, industry and state-owned companies (SOCs) are concerned about the effect that the rapid move to digitisation will have on their organisations. This is particularly true of some major SOCs, which have large legacy systems.
Their most pressing question is whether they will need to completely replace their information and communication technology infrastructures or whether it is possible to digitise existing systems. The ability to build digital capacity into legacy systems is crucial, as the financial and operational implications of having to replace entire systems are enormous.
As a provider of integrated digital technology solutions in sectors such as rail, mining, defence and telecommunications, Etion is acutely aware of the need for innovative thinking on issues of this nature. It engages customers to develop and implement the best possible digital solutions to suit their evolving needs.
Etion provides secure digital solutions such as the Solid Virtual Private Network, which allows travelling defence, enterprise and government organisations to establish secure remote access over a virtual private network.
Adapting to a changing world, Etion combines all its expertise into one to give its customers secure digital solutions.
In the rail sector, for instance, it uses IoT technology to collect large volumes of data from the rail operations network, which is then used to effect efficiencies in maintenance management. The technology is enabling rail operators to move away from scheduled to needs-based maintenance management, resulting in significant savings.
As mines digitise, key solutions for the sector will include those that optimise material and equipment handling, improve the ability to anticipate failures, and monitor performance in real time.
Etion’s Automotive Intelligent Driver gives equipment operator data from a vehicle’s internal systems, together with its own highly accurate sensors, to provide real-time monitoring of location, speed, safety systems and driver behaviour of all vehicles within an operation.
The biggest benefit for the mine is collision detection, accident notification, instant notification of overloaded vehicles and improved productivity from the use of reliable real-time data.
Etion can work within the framework of its customers’ existing systems and introduce radical digital innovation through a process of continual improvement. Legacy systems don’t need to be binned and replaced; they can be assessed and appropriately transformed to meet the changing needs of customers in a range of industries and sectors.
This article was paid for by Etion.
Please sign in or register to comment.