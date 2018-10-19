News Leader
WATCH: Telkom on Vodacom’s and MTN’s data dominance
19 October 2018 - 12:06
The Competition Commission’s data services market inquiry has entered its second day, with telecommunications provider Telkom calling for more support for smaller players in the industry in order to break the dominance of Vodacom and MTN.
Siyabonga Mahlangu, group executive of regulatory affairs at Telkom, joined Business Day TV to discuss the company’s suggestions on how to have a more level playing field.
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
