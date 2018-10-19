Companies / Telecoms & Technology

News Leader

WATCH: Telkom on Vodacom’s and MTN’s data dominance

19 October 2018 - 12:06 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Big data statistics Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

The Competition Commission’s data services market inquiry has entered its second day, with telecommunications provider Telkom calling for more support for smaller players in the industry in order to break the dominance of Vodacom and MTN.

Siyabonga Mahlangu, group executive of regulatory affairs at Telkom, joined Business Day TV to discuss the company’s suggestions on how to have a more level playing field.

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

