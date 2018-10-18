Nasdaq-listed Workday signs two South African clients

Nasdaq-listed Workday, a provider of cloud-based financial management and human resources software, has signed deals with two SA-headquartered companies since setting up shop in the country in February, says country head Zuko Mdwaba.

The names of the two companies were not disclosed.

Prior to the company’s launch in SA, Workday already serviced about 250 companies in the country — mostly subsidiaries of global groups such as Unilever and IBM, as well as Johannesburg-headquartered Dimension Data, said Mdwaba, who was previously country head of SAS.

Partly through partnerships with Deloitte, PwC and one other third-party, the company was targeting large organisations in SA’s private sector for the time being, he said at Workday’s Johannesburg offices.

Forbes recently ranked Workday number two on its list of the world’s most innovative companies. The 13-year-old company’s 2,300 clients include Bank of America, Netflix, Amazon, and Tesla.

Workday’s shares have gained 35% so far in 2018. The company has a market capitalisation of $28.6bn (R407bn), making it more valuable than FirstRand and nearly the same size as Anglo American.

The company’s entry into the South African market comes amid a slowdown in both the local economy and in spend on information and communications technology (ICT).

Jonas Bogoshi, who took over as CEO of Telkom’s BCX unit in June, said in September he expected “flat growth” in the sector over the next few years. However, he said the weak economy was driving companies, particularly those in financial services, to adopt cloud computing services.

“There are cost savings when you move into the cloud … most of the banks are talking to us about that,” Bogoshi said.

Because the private and public sectors had been deferring spend on ICT, Telkom recently conducted a portfolio review at BCX that resulted in underperforming and noncore assets being earmarked for sale.