Telkom Kenya in talks over two submarine cable-landing deals

Telkom, which is the smallest operator in Kenya behind Safaricom and Bharti Airtel’s Kenyan unit, is focusing on data to gain market share

09 October 2018 - 13:23 Duncan Miriri
A shopper walks past a Telkom shop at a mall in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIEW SEBEKO
Nairobi — Telkom Kenya is in talks with two unnamed parties over partnerships to allow it to sell high-speed internet capacity from two undersea data cables that are about to land in the East African nation, its CEO said on Tuesday.

The operator, which is the smallest in Kenya behind Safaricom and Bharti Airtel’s Kenyan unit, has been focusing on data to gain market share. It already distributes capacity from three other undersea cables, using its extensive fibre network in the country.

“The combination of affordable data options, strong network coverage across the country ... catering to a data-hungry market, has enabled us to become the preferred data network,” Aldo Mareuse, the CEO of Telkom, told a news conference.

It says it has the cheapest data plan in the market, offering 2GB for 99 shillings ($0.9826).

Safaricom, the dominant operator with nearly 70% of the market, cut its internet connection prices last month in response to Telkom’s aggressive positioning. Telkom, 60% owned by London-based Helios Investment with the rest held by the government, had 4.1 million users, about 9% of the market, as of July 2018.

“We are now putting in place an aggressive market engagement campaign, to strengthen our push towards 5-million customers and beyond,” Mareuse said. He called on the regulator to ensure agents of Telkom’s mobile money service T-kash could work with those of Safaricom’s M-Pesa platform on cash transfers and other transactions, to boost competition in the sector.

The two mobile money wallets were interlinked last week, allowing customers of either service to send money to each other seamlessly, but Mareuse said the agent and merchant integration networks are critical.

The integration of the two agent networks, together with those of Airtel’s financial service, is one of the recommendations contained in a draft study on competition to which Safaricom has objected.

Reuters

