MTN and four banks to meet Nigerian central bank chief today

Nigeria’s central bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, will meet MTN and four banks on Tuesday amid a dispute over $8.1bn that the central bank said was transferred illegally out of the country, two people familiar with the situation said.

The people declined to be identified because the information has not been made public. Lagos-based Business Day reported the meeting earlier.

Speaking to reporters in London on Sunday, Emefiele said MTN and its bankers had provided more documents that may reduce Nigeria’s $8.1bn claim on the South African mobile phone network, which could be resolved soon.

The Nigerian central bank alleged in late August that MTN and four banks — Standard Chartered, Citigroup, Stanbic IBTC and Diamond Bank — illegally repatriated money from Nigeria and that the company should return $8.1bn. The local regulator also fined the four banks a combined $16m.

Emefiele said he expected that the new information would help cut the size of the claim and that the matter would be resolved “amicably”.

“I don’t think it will be at $8.1bn having provided documents,” Emefiele said. His staff was studying the documents and he hoped to make a decision on the matter in a “couple of weeks”.

MTN sought an injunction in early September to buy itself time and fight the claim in its biggest market, which wiped as much as 36% off its market value within two weeks.

MTN shares rose 2.63% to R86 on Monday.

‘Amicable’ resolution

The Nigerian central bank has asked the Federal High Court in Lagos to deny MTN’s request and said the company should pay an annualised 15% interest on the dividends until the matter is ruled upon, and then 10% until the whole sum is paid, according to legal documents filed by the regulator.

“They will see they have been given a fair hearing,’’ Emefiele said. “More information has been provided and I’m very optimistic that matters are going to be resolved amicably.’’

Emefiele said the clash with MTN had taken a “global dimension” that it didn’t need to, and he was keen to demonstrate to international investors the openness of the Nigerian market, calling the MTN matter “isolated’’ and no reason “for anyone to lose any sleep”.

“This is not a matter that should have blown so openly,’’ he said. “Nigeria is a country that happens to be very, very open.’’

The South African company should be humble in its dealings with the Nigerian government, Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest person, told a conference in London Monday, saying MTN was “arrogant”.

MTN chief financial officer Ralph Mupita said earlier this month the spat in Nigeria may cause the carrier to reconsider raising cash through an initial public offering of its local unit in Lagos.

Instead, MTN may list the business by way of introduction, which places existing securities on the exchange.

