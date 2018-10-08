Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Nigerian authorities renew pressure on MTN

The latest demands on MTN are in contrast to conciliatory comments made by Central Bank of Nigeria governor Godwin Emefiele

08 October 2018 - 05:07 Staff Writer
MTN in Nigeria. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/PIUS UTOMI EKPE
MTN in Nigeria. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/PIUS UTOMI EKPE

MTN shares slumped as much as 11% on Friday after a report that Africa’s biggest cellphone network operator is facing pressure to transfer $8.1bn to Nigeria before that country’s courts rule on its conflict with the central bank.

Bloomberg reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which accuses the SA-based company of repatriating dividends illegally, said that MTN should pay an annualised 15% interest until the country’s courts rule on the matter, and then 10% until the whole sum is paid.

MTN shares, which are down nearly 40% so far in 2018, fell 11% at one point on Friday, the most since September 4, the day after CBN deputy governor Joseph Nnanna was reported as accusing the company of having “flagrantly violated foreign-exchange” regulations. The shares closed 4.01% down at R83.80  on Friday.

The latest demands on MTN are in contrast to conciliatory comments made by CBN governor Godwin Emefiele, who said in September that the dispute would be resolved soon to the satisfaction of all parties.

On top of the slump in MTN shares, the dispute is also damaging Nigeria’s reputation as a destination for foreign investors.

The court filing “is contradicting what the CBN governor said recently”, said Peter Takaendesa, a portfolio manager at Mergence Investment Managers in Cape Town.

“Any aggressive language from Nigeria will obviously put pressure on the share price again.”

MTN declined to comment.

with Bloomberg

MTN looks at ways around Lagos IPO

Options include ‘an introduction’ which would see existing shares being listed
Companies
6 days ago

MTN could be in the cross-hairs of cash-flush international operators

After its troubles in Nigeria, the group’s share price is at a 10-year low
Companies
13 days ago

MTN’s Nigerian roulette

Three years ago Africa’s biggest mobile operator was hit with a heavy fine in Nigeria; now it’s in trouble again
Money & Investing
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Mining CEOs say deep-level mining is over in SA
Companies / Mining
2.
Park Square: a landmark designed with people in ...
Companies / Property
3.
Brightwater Commons shopping centre gets trendy ...
Companies / Property
4.
Nestlé makes bold bet on Vertuoline, a big ...
Companies
5.
Saudis mull stake in Denel and transfer of its ...
Companies

Related Articles

MTN shares slump as Nigerian problems grow
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN looks at ways around Lagos IPO
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Relief for Altron but any in the offing for MTN?
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.