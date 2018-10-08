MTN files likely to reduce $8.1bn Nigerian claim

MTN sought an injunction in early September to buy itself time and fight the claim in its biggest market, which wiped as much as 36% off its market value within two weeks.

“They will see they have been given a fair hearing,’’ Emefiele said. “More information has been provided and I’m very optimistic that matters are going to be resolved amicably.’’

Emefiele said the clash with MTN had taken a “global dimension” that it did not need to and that he was keen to demonstrate to international investors how open the Nigerian market is, calling the MTN matter “isolated’’ and no reason “for anyone to lose any sleep’’.

“This is not a matter that should have blown so openly,’’ he said. “Nigeria is a country that happens to be very, very open.’’

MTN shares slumped as much as 11% on Friday after a report that Africa’s biggest cellphone network operator was facing pressure to transfer $8.1bn to Nigeria before the country’s courts rule on its conflict with the central bank.

Bloomberg reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria, which accuses the SA based company of repatriating dividends illegally, said that MTN should pay an annualised 15% interest until the country’s courts rule on the matter, and then 10% until the whole sum is paid.

MTN’s share price closed 4% down on Friday at R83.80.

Bloomberg, With Staff Writer