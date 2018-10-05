Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN shares slump as Nigerian problems grow

Bloomberg reports that the mobile phone operator is under pressure to transfer $8.1bn

05 October 2018 - 13:44 Staff Writer
UPDATED 05 October 2018 - 14:15
MTN. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
MTN. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

MTN shares slumped as much as 11% on Friday after a report that Africa’s biggest cellphone network operator is facing pressure to transfer $8.1bn to Nigeria before that country’s courts rule on its conflict with the central bank.

Bloomberg reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which accuses the SA-based company of repatriating dividends illegally, said that MTN should pay an annualised 15% interest until the country’s courts rule on the matter, and then 10% until the whole sum is paid.

MTN shares, which are down nearly 40% so far in 2018, fell 11% at one point on Friday, the most since September 4, the day after CBN deputy governor Joseph Nnanna was reported as accusing the company of having “flagrantly violated foreign-exchange” regulations. The shares were down 5% at R82.99 at 12.56pm on Friday.

The latest demands on MTN are in contrast to conciliatory comments made by CBN governor Godwin Emefiele, who said last month that the dispute would be resolved soon to the satisfaction of all parties.

On top of the slump in MTN shares, the dispute is also damaging Nigeria’s reputation as a destination for foreign investors.

MTN’s Nigerian roulette

Three years ago Africa’s biggest mobile operator was hit with a heavy fine in Nigeria; now it’s in trouble again
Money & Investing
1 day ago

MTN and Huawei look to roll out low-cost rural network

About 1-million people in rural SA are without cellphone coverage due to the high costs involved in erecting transmission towers. This may change
Features
1 day ago

MTN looks at ways around Lagos IPO

Options include ‘an introduction’ which would see existing shares being listed
Companies
3 days ago

Relief for Altron but any in the offing for MTN?

CEO Mteto Nyati has made some progress in turning the ship around — but now the real work will have to begin
Companies
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Mining CEOs say deep-level mining is over in SA
Companies / Mining
2.
Telkom finance chief to help fix nosediving SAA
Companies / Transport
3.
Sanral plans to raise R600m to fund capital ...
Companies
4.
Change is coming for SA auditors
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Saudis mull stake in Denel and transfer of its ...
Companies

Related Articles

MTN’s Nigerian roulette
Money & Investing

MTN looks at ways around Lagos IPO
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN and Huawei look to roll out low-cost rural network
Features

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.