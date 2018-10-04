Warehouse robots to do XPO’s heavy lifting

Dallas -XPO Logistics will buy 5,000 warehouse robots from a Singapore startup backed by billionaire Peter Thiel as part of a deal that makes XPO the only logistics provider to use the technology in North America, the UK and eight other European countries.

The GreyOrange Pte robots — flattish, rectangular units that move about the floor much like an extra-large Roomba vacuum cleaner — can roll under storage racks weighing as much as 1,600kg, lift and carry them to warehouse workers who pull off items to be shipped.

Butler, as the robot is called, helped workers minimise walk time and manual errors, according to XPO, the logistics firm founded by billionaire Bradley Jacobs. XPO, which provides trucking and warehouse services, has invested heavily in automation to keep apace with explosive growth from e-commerce customers.