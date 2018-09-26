Instagram founders quit over tension with Zuckerberg

For years, Systrom and Krieger were able to amicably resist certain Facebook product initiatives that they felt went against their vision, while leaning on Facebook for resources, infrastructure and engineering talent. A new leader may not be able to keep the same balance, or may be more willing to make changes that help the overall company at the expense of some of Instagram’s unique qualities.

The New York Times earlier reported Systrom and Krieger’s departure. The founders confirmed their decision in a blog post, although Facebook did not have a comment on the tension.

"Kevin and Mike are extraordinary product leaders and Instagram reflects their combined creative talents," Zuckerberg said. "I’ve learned a lot working with them for the past six years and have really enjoyed it."

Krieger and Systrom built Instagram and sold it to Facebook for $715m six years ago. When the deal was announced, the company had only 13 employees and 30-million registered users. Now more than 1-billion people use the app monthly and it is the main source of advertising revenue for Facebook outside the social network’s main news feed.

A Bloomberg Intelligence analysis in June said Instagram is worth more than $100bn.

"We’re planning on taking some time off to explore our curiosity and creativity again," Systrom said.

"Building new things requires that we step back, understand what inspires us and match that with what the world needs; that’s what we plan to do," he said.

While Facebook has weathered scandals on privacy, fake news and election interference, Instagram’s brand has remained mostly untarnished, and continued to quickly add users.

With more than 2.2-billion users, Facebook is running out of people in the world to sign up for its social network and can only push so many advertisements into its news feed. That means it has become increasingly dependent on Instagram for its future.