Apple faithful queue for pricey new iPhone XS

Dual sim cards — a first in this year's models — are proving one of the most popular features

21 September 2018 - 08:53 Mark Gurman and Stephen Tan
A man holds the newly released Apple iPhone XS and XS Max during a product demonstration following the Apple launch event in Cupertino, California, the US, September 12 2018. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM
San Francisco — The iPhone XS is up to $200 more expensive than last year’s already pricey iPhone X and represents one of the smallest advances in the product line’s history. But that means little to the Apple faithful or those seeking to upgrade their older iPhones.

Hundreds of consumers lined up at Apple stores around the world either the day before or in the early hours before the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max went on sale on Friday.

Many consumers were seen lining up at the Orchard Road store in Singapore despite the hot weather. Other outlets, such as the IFC mall in Hong Kong, had much shorter lines as sales were largely restricted to those who had already ordered.

This year’s models include dual sim cards for the first time, a popular feature on Android devices in Asia. That’s what appealed to Li Jun, who works for a trading company in Guangzhou and travelled to Hong Kong to pick up an iPhone XS for HK$9,899 ($1,265).

“iPhone XS is expensive for me, but I just can’t resist the new dual sims feature,’ Li said. “The feature allows me to have a local sim card installed when I work abroad, without taking out my Chinese sim card.”

The global smartphone industry has stalled at about 1.5-billion devices sold each year. But the annual theatre of the iPhone launch day remains a bright spot.

For Apple in particular, the length of the queues in physical stores has become less important as it sells more phones online and adjusts its business model.

Rather than persuading users to upgrade to the most-advanced, expensive phone each year, Apple’s goal these days is to steadily raise average prices, while expanding the total number of active devices to support sales of accessories and digital services like streaming music and video.

This year, many consumers ordered online so that their phones are delivered on launch day. But those who missed the opening of pre-orders last week have to visit a physical store to get one on the first day.

In the US, new online iPhone XS orders are not arriving until between October 4 and October 11. Waiting times are similar in Hong Kong and Australia, while deliveries are taking one to two weeks in Mainland China.

Those waiting times are shorter than last year, when the iPhone X went on sale. But those looking for the latest Apple Watch are not so lucky. New orders of many of the new Watch models will not arrive until the end of October in the US, while orders from China have a three-week to four-week wait time. Consumers probably feel they will have better luck grabbing one from a retail store.

This year’s demand isn’t as extreme as the early years of the iPhone, or even last year with the iPhone X. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have faster processors, camera improvements, and the Max offers a bigger screen. But none of the enhancements are significant unless a user is upgrading from a much older iPhone.

This year’s iPhones are some of the most expensive smartphones on the market. In the US, the iPhone XS Max with 512 gigabytes of storage costs $1,449. The overall price range is $449 to $1,449 now, up from $349 to $1,149 previously.

The focus on pre-orders led to disappointment for some. Cao Zhongqiang from Shanghai was told he couldn’t get any devices on the first day without an existing order.

“I hoped I could walk in and buy one, however I was told supply for on-site purchase is insufficient,” Cao said in Hong Kong.

Bloomberg 

Google heads to Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance dashboards

In some future models, Android software will control mapping and navigation, infotainment and a range of apps stalled directly into the car
Companies
2 days ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: With insurance rich in its blood, Lireas creates truly SA products

The incubator has devised fire protection for informal settlers and products based on stokvels
Opinion
5 hours ago

Apple would like you to know that its costliest phone, the R20,000 XS Max, is not pronounced ‘excess’

Apple has unveiled its most expensive iPhone to date
Companies
5 days ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Pricey new iPhones show digital divide between economies

In SA, with shipping, taxes and margins, the phone will cost well over R20,000
Opinion
5 days ago

