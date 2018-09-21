Apple faithful queue for pricey new iPhone XS

For Apple in particular, the length of the queues in physical stores has become less important as it sells more phones online and adjusts its business model.

Rather than persuading users to upgrade to the most-advanced, expensive phone each year, Apple’s goal these days is to steadily raise average prices, while expanding the total number of active devices to support sales of accessories and digital services like streaming music and video.

This year, many consumers ordered online so that their phones are delivered on launch day. But those who missed the opening of pre-orders last week have to visit a physical store to get one on the first day.

In the US, new online iPhone XS orders are not arriving until between October 4 and October 11. Waiting times are similar in Hong Kong and Australia, while deliveries are taking one to two weeks in Mainland China.

Those waiting times are shorter than last year, when the iPhone X went on sale. But those looking for the latest Apple Watch are not so lucky. New orders of many of the new Watch models will not arrive until the end of October in the US, while orders from China have a three-week to four-week wait time. Consumers probably feel they will have better luck grabbing one from a retail store.

This year’s demand isn’t as extreme as the early years of the iPhone, or even last year with the iPhone X. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have faster processors, camera improvements, and the Max offers a bigger screen. But none of the enhancements are significant unless a user is upgrading from a much older iPhone.

This year’s iPhones are some of the most expensive smartphones on the market. In the US, the iPhone XS Max with 512 gigabytes of storage costs $1,449. The overall price range is $449 to $1,449 now, up from $349 to $1,149 previously.

The focus on pre-orders led to disappointment for some. Cao Zhongqiang from Shanghai was told he couldn’t get any devices on the first day without an existing order.

“I hoped I could walk in and buy one, however I was told supply for on-site purchase is insufficient,” Cao said in Hong Kong.

