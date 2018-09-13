Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Well, this is awkward, but we’re going ahead: MTN on Nigerian IPO

13 September 2018 - 11:34 Alexis Akwagyiram and Didi Akinyelure
A local security officer stands guard in in Abuja, Nigeria, in February after anti-South Africa protesters attacked the office of MTN, a South Africa-based telecoms company. Picture: REUTERS, AFOLABI SOTUNDE
A local security officer stands guard in in Abuja, Nigeria, in February after anti-South Africa protesters attacked the office of MTN, a South Africa-based telecoms company. Picture: REUTERS, AFOLABI SOTUNDE

Lagos — A $10.1bn demand by Nigerian authorities from MTN makes its planned debut stock market listing in the country "pretty challenging and awkward", the group’s CFO said on Wednesday.

Nigeria’s central bank has asked MTN to repatriate $8.1bn in monies sent abroad, claiming the funds were sent without proper certification. The company is also facing a $2bn tax demand.

MTN has denied any wrongdoing.

Ralph Mupita said preparation of the company’s initial public offering (IPO) prospectus is far advanced.

"We are not sitting here saying the listing is off. The listing is to remain on track," he told CNBC Africa television.

"It makes the IPO that we had planned pretty challenging and awkward but we have got to explore other options of continuing to meet the listing requirements," he said.

MTN has said it will engage with the central bank over the demand. It said the monies sent out of the country were equity dividends.

Sources have told Reuters that the scale of the central bank’s demand affects market conditions, casting into doubt the likelihood that the listing process would be completed by the end of the year, if at all.

Shares in MTN fell nearly a third in Johannesburg in the days after the central bank issued its demand on August 29. Mupita said the shares were oversold and trading below broker consensus. MTN’s shares were up 1.73% to R71.21 in midmorning trade on Thursday.

Mupita said MTN was committed to Nigeria and would stay in the country, adding that the company was looking forward to an amicable resolution to the matters. Nigeria is MTN’s biggest market, accounting for a third of its annual core profit.

Some political analysts see politics as a factor in the pressure on MTN, as Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who took office in 2015 on promises to push through tougher regulation, is seeking re-election in 2019.

MTN’s latest troubles come about two years after it agreed to pay more than $1bn to settle a dispute over SIM cards in Nigeria, whose finances have been hit by a weak economy and volatile global oil prices.

Mupita said the listing was part of the conditions it had committed to meeting as part of the settlement of the previous fine. He said the company saw no connection between its present challenges in Nigeria and that fine.

MTN was working with local and foreign advisers on how to carry out the listing, Mupita said.

In response to the tax demand, MTN filed a lawsuit in Nigeria on Monday against the country’s attorney-general aimed at protecting its assets. It is also seeking 3-billion naira ($10m) in damages from the West African country in court and legal expenses.

"We are going to engage with a variety of authorities," Mupita said. "We will seek engagements at the highest level in the central bank and AGF [attorney-general of the federation]."

Reuters

EDITORIAL: Nigeria’s desperate strong-arm tactics

It appears that Nigerian domestic politicking could be behind the Nigerian raids on MTN and Standard Bank
Opinion
7 hours ago

MTN accuses Nigeria’s attorney-general of exceeding his powers

The cellphone network operator is also seeking $10m from the West African country in court and legal expenses, according to papers filed in the high ...
Companies
1 day ago

MTN confident of resolving its Nigeria dispute as it heads to court

MTN CEO Rob Shuter acknowledges there are some challenges, but is confident about the company's court challenge
Companies
2 days ago

MTN listing threatened by Nigerian 'witch-hunt'

Mobile operator seen as political fodder ahead of elections
Business
4 days ago

RON DERBY: Government silence on MTN's woes sad but not surprising

Not only its flag was being planted, but that of SA Inc as well
Opinion
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
The Post Office turnaround: Barnes rides into town
Companies
2.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Apple releases three new iPhones - ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Clover logs first loss in a decade
Companies / Industrials
4.
Forensic unit to probe R35m SAP kickback
Companies
5.
The Great Post Office turnaround: is it working?
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.