TOBY SHAPSHAK: Apple releases three new iPhones - goodbye home key, hello gestures

Say goodbye to your iPhone's home key. And goodbye to a fingerprint reader to unlock your device.Last year's iPhone X broke with the smartphone tradition that Apple itself created in 2007 with the large-screened mobile phone by having a single button.

This year's upgrade to the world's best-selling smartphone saw Apple drop the home button from its flagship device (the iPhone XS) and it’s larger sibling (the iPhone XS Max) as well as a cheaper model (the iPhone XR).

It's the natural evolution of the interface that Apple created, as I wrote about last year, and a sign of how the smartphone is maturing 11 years after the first iPhone was introduced in 2007.

Apart from the home key, the biggest news was that Apple is now introducing a second SIM card, albeit an electronic SIM (eSIM), which has been a standard feature on Android phones for years.

This dual-SIM functionality may enable people to have voice calls through their current number but data through another provider. South Africa's cellular networks are not going to be happy but it will be good news for Michael Jordaan's Rain network, which offers extremely aggressive data pricing.

Apple has differentiated the iPhones into three models, with edge-to-edge screens. The top-end XS remains 5.8-inches but the new XS Max (replacing the Plus naming convention) has a whopping 6.5-inch as the phablet.