Telkom insists its deal with Bain is legit

Telkom says it did not break any rules when it awarded an advisory contract to scandal-plagued consulting firm Bain & Co in 2013.

Bloomberg reported in 2014 that Bain secured the R91m contract without the fixed-line operator following an open bidding process. The Boston-based management consulting firm received the contract soon after Sipho Maseko took over as Telkom CEO.

The scope of work included advice on Telkom’s broadband and mobile strategies.

Telkom told Business Day this week it was "satisfied that the appointment of Bain in 2013 … was appropriately handled at the time in terms of the company’s delegation of authority and any other procedures that may have applied".

"As is standard practice, companies consider management consultancy services for various reasons including objectivity and as change catalysts…. Given the rate of change in the telecommunications sector, Telkom would consider the use of management consultancy services in the future," it said.

As a listed company with about 40% held by the government, Telkom was in a relatively unique position when it came to tendering, given that it contended with conflicting rules under JSE regulations and the Public Finance Management Act, a person close to the company said.