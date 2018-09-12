MTN accuses Nigeria’s attorney-general of exceeding his powers

Lagos — Nigeria’s attorney-general exceeded his powers in demanding $2bn in taxes and charges from MTN Group, the company said in papers filed with Nigeria’s high court and reviewed by Reuters.

The papers, filed on Monday in a move by the Nigerian arm of the South African firm aimed at protecting its assets, also showed MTN was seeking 3-billion naira ($10m) from the West African country in court and legal expenses.

In September, the Nigerian government handed MTN a $2bn tax bill days after the central bank, in a separate move, ordered the company’s Lagos unit to hand over $8.1bn that it said was illegally sent abroad.

Nigeria, which accounts for a third of MTN’s annual core profit, is MTN’s biggest market. Some analysts see politics as a factor in the pressure on MTN as Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who took office in 2015 on promises to push through tougher regulation, is seeking re-election in 2019.

"The attorney-general of the federation [of Nigeria] acted illegally, unconstitutionally, and in excess of his powers" by implementing charges in a "self-assessment exercise" that related to customs, the inland revenue and import duties, the court documents state.

The attorney-general did not respond to telephone calls and a text message requesting comment. His spokesperson, Salihu Isah, declined to comment.

The documents seen by Reuters include a writ of summons, dated September 10, ordering the attorney-general or his representative to make an appearance at the high court in Lagos within 30 days.

It was not clear whether the attorney-general had filed a statement of defence.

The attorney-general has previously said MTN Nigeria should have paid approximately $2bn in taxes relating to imports of foreign equipment and payments to foreign suppliers.

The documents submitted by MTN, about 70 pages of which were seen by Reuters in which the attorney-general is referred to as AGF and MTN Nigeria as MTNN, also refer to the allegation that MTN illegally sent $8.1bn abroad.