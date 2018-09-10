Companies / Telecoms & Technology

BUREAUCRACY

Vodacom MD faces work permit delay in Tanzania

10 September 2018 - 05:03 Nick Hedley
Five months after Vodacom announced that Sylvia Mulinge would take over as head of its Tanzanian business, the Kenyan businesswoman has still not been given permission to work there by local authorities.

Vodacom Tanzania said in April that Mulinge, Safaricom’s head of consumer business, would be its MD with effect from June 1. She was to take over from Ian Ferrao, who led the company’s Tanzanian listing in 2017, which raised $213m.

But Tanzania’s immigration department is still considering her application, submitted in May. According to local media reports, the state has suggested there are Tanzanians who could do the job, while other reports say Mulinge had not satisfied all the requirements for a permit.

"Work permit applications and their approval time periods vary," a Vodacom spokesperson told Business Day.

"We have followed the mandatory application process in Tanzania regarding Sylvia Mulinge’s work permit and have confidence that we will receive a response in due course."

Applicants are not allowed to move to Tanzania before they are given a work permit.

As such, Vodacom had appointed Hisham Hendi to act as MD in the meantime.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Vodacom eyes new deal with Telkom

Vodacom is negotiating an SA wireless network-sharing deal with fixed-line operator Telkom as a replacement for former partner Cell C
Companies
11 days ago

TIM COHEN: Nigerian withdrawals from MTN threaten to close down this ‘ATM’ for good

The promised listing on the Nigerian exchange is most probably off for the time being, as are the plans to increase the dividend
Opinion
4 days ago

Safaricom faces record fine for failing to connect calls to small firms

Kenya’s biggest telecoms operator secures a temporary suspension of the fine amid a tussle with the country’s regulator over calls for ...
Companies
6 days ago

Mustek upbeat as fibre sector soars

With fibre penetration in SA rising off a low base, several providers are starting to push into low-income areas
Companies
10 days ago

Australia’s TPG soars 20% on prospect of Vodafone tie-up

Rival Telstra also benefited from news that Vodafone’s Australian venture and TPG had held talks
Companies
18 days ago

