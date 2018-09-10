Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MOBILE OPERATOR

Director’s share sales added to MTN’s woes

10 September 2018 - 05:10 Nick Hedley
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The slide in MTN’s shares last week to the weakest level in more than a decade was compounded by forced selling by a director because of a financial instrument he took with a bank in 2009, the mobile operator said in a stock exchange filing.

MTN’s share price has plummeted more than 30% in the past two weeks.

The sell-off accelerated on August 29 after Nigerian authorities demanded the company return as much as $8.1bn, which it is accused of moving out of the country illegally.

The share price decline forced group chief human resources officer Paul Norman to offload R14.8m worth of stock at a volume-weighted average price of R73.62. The shares were sold on Wednesday.

MTN closed at R74.76 on Friday, down from R109.66 on August 28.

MTN’s latest trouble in Nigeria prompted some investors to question the wisdom of investing in Africa’s most populous country. Nigeria’s authorities courted further controversy last week when the central bank summarily deducted R75m from Standard Bank’s local operation for alleged contraventions of foreign-exchange rules, though the SA lender is disputing the charge.

Some analysts are critical of directors who hold instruments that can trigger share sales, including leveraged stock positions that can give rise to margin calls.

An investor receives a margin call from a bank or stockbroker if the value of a share they have bought with borrowed money falls below a certain level. The investor must then either deposit more money into the loan account or sell the asset to cover the margin call.

MTN described the dealings as an "involuntary on-market sale of shares actioned by a financial institution due to the shares being linked to an equity finance transaction".

Just One Lap founder Simon Brown said even though it is not illegal for directors to use leverage when acquiring their company’s shares, he would "fire the director" as these positions place unnecessary risk on the share. The forced sale would not have had a major effect on MTN’s share price given that trading volumes were particularly high last week, he said.

In December 2017, two directors at EOH faced margin calls that dented the group’s share price. The technology company’s 35% share decline in a single day was attributed to margin calls against equity-financed transactions.

The JSE is looking into trades by the same MTN director that took place ahead of the announcements from Nigerian regulators, which fuelled a slide in the share price. On August 20, Norman sold R10.3m of MTN shares on the open market at a volume-weighted average price of R102.77.

"The trading activity ahead of the announcement will be reviewed by the market regulation division, and if we conclude that any trades warrant further investigation, we will refer those trades to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority for their consideration," said Shaun Davies, director of market regulation at the JSE.

Late on August 29, the Central Bank of Nigeria told MTN to return $8.1bn worth of dividends it "illegally" repatriated from Nigeria between 2007 and 2015. Less than a week later, the office of Nigeria’s attorney-general told MTN it owed between $1.3bn and $2bn in taxes relating to imports of equipment over the past decade.

Moody’s Investors Service placed MTN Group’s debt ratings on review for downgrade owing to "the uncertainty around the potential implications" of the recent announcements on MTN’s credit profile.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

MTN listing threatened by Nigerian 'witch-hunt'

Mobile operator seen as political fodder ahead of elections
Business
1 day ago

RON DERBY: Government silence on MTN's woes sad but not surprising

Not only its flag was being planted, but that of SA Inc as well
Opinion
1 day ago

Conspiracy theories swirl over MTN saga

As MTN grapples with demands from Nigerian authorities worth as much as $10.1bn, many analysts insist that ulterior motives are at work behind the ...
Companies
3 days ago

How Nigeria took a bite out of MTN

Nigerian authorities shocked MTN with an order that it return $8.1bn in dividends to the country, sending the mobile operator’s shares crashing
Features
4 days ago

MTN — a pawn in Nigeria’s electoral battle

The accusations against the company come as Muhammadu Buhari seeks re-election with promises to crack down on tax dodgers and unscrupulous companies
Companies
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: MTN’s woes in Nigeria in urgent need of diplomacy

MTN has now been victim to repeated shakedown efforts by local regulators and authorities on trumped-up charges
Opinion
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Bain & Co replaces SA head and offers to ...
Companies
2.
Nedbank CEO warns ANC’s land plan could trigger ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Aveng’s share price halves on upcoming ...
Companies
4.
Jack Ma takes a leaf from Bill Gates’s book as he ...
Companies
5.
Turmoil at Tesla as executives leave and shares ...
Companies

Related Articles

MTN listing threatened by Nigerian 'witch-hunt'
Business

How Nigeria took a bite out of MTN
Features / Cover Story

MTN — a pawn in Nigeria’s electoral battle
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EDITORIAL: MTN’s woes in Nigeria in urgent need of diplomacy
Opinion / Editorials

TIM COHEN: Nigerian withdrawals from MTN threaten to close down this ‘ATM’ for ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.