Companies / Telecoms & Technology

STATE HOMOPHOBIA

Small reprieve as Uganda reverses MTN festival ban

06 September 2018 - 05:05 Nick Hedley
Picture: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART/THE TIMES
After a decidedly rough week, MTN was granted a small reprieve on Wednesday when legislators in Uganda reversed an earlier decision to ban a popular MTN-branded music festival in the country for homophobic reasons.

It is a small win for the mobile operator, which has been slapped with demands worth $10.1bn – more than its entire market capitalisation – by two Nigerian authorities over the past week.

On Tuesday, Uganda’s minister of state for ethics and integrity, Simon Lokodo, called for the annual MTN Nyege Nyege festival to be cancelled, just days before it was to take place.

Lokodo, a reverend, said in a letter to the state he had received "credible information" that the festival would "accommodate the celebration and recruitment of young people into homosexuality…".

While the country’s anti-homosexuality law had been challenged in the courts, Lokodo said the practice of "deviant sexual behaviours" had "never been condoned" in Uganda, and the state needed to protect its citizens from such "vices".

But interior minister Jeje Odongo vetoed that decision on Wednesday and said the festival could run as planned from Thursday to Sunday – albeit with conditions.

The police force said in a statement the organisers had agreed to prohibit drugs, homosexuality, "open sex" and any other "immoral acts", among other conditions.

An MTN Uganda representative told Business Day the event would "proceed as planned under close watch of the ministry officials".

"After mushrooming out of the creative field of East Africa in 2015 without a single sponsor, Nyege Nyege became MTN Nyege Nyege for its fourth edition…. With five stages and over 300 artists, it is now the biggest four-day festival in the region, attracting over 10,000 people from Uganda and beyond," the person said.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Stock pick — MTN

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about MTN, his stock pick of the day for those with a strong stomach
Markets
1 day ago

Big day for Ghana’s stock exchange as MTN lists its local unit

Even though MTN sold only a third of the shares available in the IPO, it is still three times bigger than Ghana’s next biggest IPO
Companies
20 hours ago

MTN commits to Nigeria, even as executives mull the repatriation order

CEO Rob Shuter says the company has a proud history of being a major partner to the people of Nigeria and is resolved to continue in the same vein
Companies
1 day ago

MTN could get a refund in naira if it returns the money it has been accused of repatriating ‘flagrantly’

Nigeria Central Bank has told the cellphone network operator that it must bring back the cash after it and three banks ‘violated ...
Companies
2 days ago

Nigerian 'shakedown' jolts MTN and banks

Nigeria is grappling with a currency that has slumped more than 45% over the past three years against the US dollar.
Business
4 days ago

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.