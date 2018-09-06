EOH blames ‘fake news’ as it warns of possible full-year loss

"Fake news" was among the reasons EOH gave for why it might report a loss for its 2018 financial year.

The technology group’s downbeat trading statement sent its share price down 10% to R31 on Thursday morning.

EOH warned that it expected to report on October 3 it fell into a basic loss per share of up to R1.24 for the year to end-July from basic earnings per share of R8.25 in its 2017 financial year.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to decline by up to 70%.

In its interim results, EOH reported its attributable profit fell to R67m from R597m.

This was partly due to it booking a R400m loss on the sale of a group of companies involved in a scandal involving a police contract for forensic equipment.

Thursday’s trading statement said that during the first half of its 2018 financial year, "fake news stories adversely impacted the business, necessitating intense stakeholder engagement".

During the second half, the group unbundled various divisions into a separate company called Nextec.

"Over the last three months, the EOH Group has seen a marked increase in the number of large contracts awarded to it indicating the normalisation of business activities," the trading statement said.

Revenue is expected to increase by 8% to about R16.3bn from R15.1bn.