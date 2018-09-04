Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN should have paid $2bn in taxes, Nigeria’s central bank says

But MTN says its total payment of about $700m fully settles the amount owing under the taxes in question

04 September 2018 - 14:24 Tiisetso Motsoeneng
MTN. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

MTN has received a $2bn tax bill from Nigeria, it said on Tuesday, the latest demand by authorities in the company’s most lucrative but increasingly problematic market.

The news sent MTN’s share price as much as 7.4% lower in afternoon trade: at 1.45pm, MTN had fallen 6.67% to R81.05. The company has now lost 31% of its value since the beginning of August.

The announcement of the tax bill comes days after the West African country’s central bank ordered MTN’s Lagos-based unit to hand over $8.1bn that it said was illegal sent abroad.

In a statement, MTN disclosed that it had been in talks with Nigeria’s attorney-general about an investigation into tax compliance by the mobile operator.

"In this process, [the attorney-general’s] office made a high-level calculation that MTN Nigeria should have paid approximately $2bn in taxes relating to the importation of foreign equipment and payments to foreign suppliers over the last 10 years," MTN said.

MTN said its total payment of about $700m fully settled the amount owing under the taxes in question.

With Karl Gernetzky Reuters

MTN commits to Nigeria, even as executives mull the repatriation order

CEO Rob Shuter says the company has a proud history of being a major partner to the people of Nigeria and is resolved to continue in the same vein
Companies
8 hours ago

MTN could get a refund in naira if it returns the money it has been accused of repatriating ‘flagrantly’

Nigeria Central Bank has told the cellphone network operator that it must bring back the cash after it and three banks ‘violated ...
Companies
1 day ago

Nigerian 'shakedown' jolts MTN and banks

Nigeria is grappling with a currency that has slumped more than 45% over the past three years against the US dollar.
Business
2 days ago

Related Articles

Trump’s Iran sanctions keep MTN’s R3.4bn out of reach
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN holds tight to its belief in Iranian promise
Business

