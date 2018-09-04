Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Amazon joins Apple in the trillion-dollar club

04 September 2018 - 18:21 Staff Writer
UPDATED 04 September 2018 - 18:28
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Picture: REUTERS
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Picture: REUTERS

Amazon, following hot on the heels of Apple, has become the second US company to achieve a market capitalisation in excess of $1-trillion.

The e-commerce behemoth achieved the milestone in Tuesday trade in the US, making its founder Jeff Bezos as wealthy as Bill Gates and Warren Buffet put together, the New York Times reported.

Amazon, which employs nearly half a million people, started out as an online alternative to bookshops, but has since expanded into selling household goods, tech and even groceries in certain large US cities.

It is also a major streamer of video content on its Amazon Prime service.

Apple et al take advantage of US tax cuts, hurting other companies’ borrowing power

Once the biggest buyers of short-dated corporate debt, US tech giants’ repatriating cash is leaving a void for short-term corporate bonds
Companies
3 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: Amazon’s pricing tactic is a trap for buyers and sellers alike

The retailer’s behaviour parallels financial groups’ lending practices pre-2008 crash, writes Rana Foroohar
Opinion
1 day ago

Apple takes a look at augmented reality via Akonia Holographics

Apple is keen to move into the burgeoning field of AR, and has its eye on Akonia’s ‘HoloMirror’ technology and headsets
Companies
5 days ago

Amazon considers insurance site

US online retail giant mulls major foray into the European financial services
Companies
16 days ago

Amazon did not kill the UK’s chain stores

Chancellor of the exchequer Philip Hammond’s idea about an ‘Amazon tax’ to help retailers is a bad idea, writes Andrea Felsted
Opinion
17 days ago

