Trump's latest Twitter victim: Google and its left-wing algorithms
The US president whinged in the early hours of the morning that searches of his name did not show up enough 'conservative' media sources
Forget SA. US President Donald Trump has a new Twitter victim and it's internet search giant Google.
In two tweets in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Trump moaned that "Google search results for 'Trump news' shows only the viewing/reporting of fake new media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & fair media is shut out. Illegal?"
He continued into a second tweet: "96% of results on 'Trump news' are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation - will be addressed!"
Exactly how he intends to implement the "will be addressed!" promise is unknown. Trump has previously hit out at tech company Amazon after its founder, Jeff Bezos, bought the Washington Post, which he regards as a key pillar of the "national left-wing media".
Twitter was quick to react:
