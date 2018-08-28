Trump's latest Twitter victim: Google and its left-wing algorithms

Forget SA. US President Donald Trump has a new Twitter victim and it's internet search giant Google.

In two tweets in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Trump moaned that "Google search results for 'Trump news' shows only the viewing/reporting of fake new media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & fair media is shut out. Illegal?"

He continued into a second tweet: "96% of results on 'Trump news' are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation - will be addressed!"