Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom may face jobs squeeze

Network operator to meet unions for talks on possible retrenchments

27 August 2018 - 18:20 Nick Hedley
Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko. Picture: MOELETSI MABE
Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko. Picture: MOELETSI MABE

Telkom will meet labour unions to discuss the possibility of job cuts should the partially state-owned network operator fail to persuade regulators to back down on proposed changes to call termination rates.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) wants to lower termination rates — also known as “interconnect” fees that telecoms operators charge each other for carrying calls on their networks. — from October 1.

Of concern to Telkom, which is 41% state owned and has SA’s biggest fixed-line network, is that Icasa wants to slash termination rates for fixed-line operators from 10c to 3c by October 2020, while mobile termination rates would fall by 4c, to 9c.

While no job cuts were imminent, Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko said the operator would meet the Communication Workers Union and the SA Communication Union on Tuesday, as retrenchments “will be one of the options on the table” if Icasa did not budge.

If effected, the changes would be “a calamity, a big problem, and we’d rather have that conversation with organised labour now rather than later so that all are on the same page”.

Asymmetrical termination rates, whereby fixed-line operators effectively “subsidise” mobile players, were first used in the 1990s to stimulate the growth of mobile services and break Telkom’s monopoly in the telecommunications space.

According to Maseko, the asymmetrical pricing structure should have been abandoned around 2000 when Telkom, MTN and Vodacom were all about the same size.

Instead of continuing to “entrench the duopoly” of its larger rivals, Telkom wanted Icasa to equalise fixed-line and mobile termination rates and then lower these fees at the same rate.

Maseko said that in the two decades to 2014, Telkom paid about R70bn more in termination fees to Vodacom and MTN than it had received in return. Over that time, its workforce fell as interconnect fees were gradually reduced.

“I think that probably 15 or 20 years ago, Telkom employed give or take 40,000 people.” Today, it had about 18,000 staff while mobile-focused MTN and Vodacom employed about 10,000 people between them, despite being far larger companies. “So we need to understand, with a termination rate structure like this, how we will still be able to operate profitably.”

Telkom would also have to review its office footprint, whether it could afford to carry on providing services in rural or “uneconomic” areas, and whether it should scrap its unprofitable public phones unit.

“If we lose because our products are cr*p, or because our service is cr*p … one can live with that. But if we lose because the fundamental design of the playing field is … skewed against you because of the regulatory structure, it effectively means we’ve got to go to the drawing board,” said Maseko.

MTN and Vodacom said they were reviewing Icasa’s proposals. The regulator did not respond to requests for comment.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Communication workers face losing their jobs due to state capture, SACP says

On Friday, the SACP marched to the state capture inquiry in Parktown to show support for the commission’s work
National
3 days ago

New technology is the only way to save mining jobs

However, investment in telecoms and energy infrastructure is a key aspect of embracing a new era for the sector, write Nikita Lalla, Mihlali Sitefane ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Banking on the artificial intelligence revolution

Jobs on the line as banks pour billions into fintech
Business
1 day ago

No truth to report 20,000 people will lose their jobs, Siemens says

Germany’s Manager Magazin cites comments that Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser made to investors at a roadshow earlier in August
Companies
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Fund managers make unprecedented call for probe ...
Companies
2.
Neal Froneman: SA is near the point of no return
Companies / Mining
3.
Fund managers push for probe at Resilient
Companies / Property
4.
Naspers dissidence admitted
Companies
5.
Sable International creates solution for expats ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Cell C plans IPO for early 2020 in bid to raise funds
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Liquid Telecom in talks to share idle spectrum
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: New satellites set to be game-changer for African internet
Opinion

State IT agency power outage leaves home affairs virtually nonoperational
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.