No dividend from Blue Label after acquisition of Cell C

A 30% jump in headline earnings was diluted to just 4% growth in core headline earnings per share, as the number of shares in issue surged

22 August 2018 - 09:16 Robert Laing
Blue Label Telecoms shareholders will receive no dividend for its 2018 financial year. The group paid a 40c per share dividend in 2017.

The group spent R7.55bn on acquisitions during the year to end-May, it said in its delayed results released on Wednesday morning.

Of that R7.55bn, about half was paid in cash and the remainder by issuing 272-million shares, causing Blue Label’s shares in issue to increase by 40% to 945-million.

Its main acquisition was 45% of Cell C for R5.5bn, followed by 3G Mobile for R1.9bn. It also acquired 60% of Airvantage for R151m.

All this acquisitive growth did little for Blue Label’s top line, which grew just 1.25% to R26.8bn. But its net income jumped 28% to R1bn.

The increase in shares diluted a 30% jump in headline earnings to a 4% increase to R1.21 in core headline earnings per share (HEPS), the results statement said.

"For the 10 months ended May 2018, Cell C’s net profit amounted to R1.14bn. This comprised trading losses of R782m offset by the recognition of a deferred tax asset amounting to R1.92bn. The group’s share of this net profit is R512m," Blue Label said.

The group said its sales commission from prepaid electricity grew 11% to R239m, while the revenue it collected on behalf of municipalities grew 21% to R16.9bn.

