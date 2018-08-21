Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MultiChoice ends association with Mzwanele Manyi’s Afro Worldview, previously ANN7

21 August 2018 - 06:58 Nico Gous
Mzwanele Manyi. Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES
Mzwanele Manyi. Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

That’s a wrap‚ folks.

Employees of Afro Worldview‚ previously known as ANN7‚ were told on Monday not to return to work on Tuesday.

Trade union Communications Workers Union (CWU) secretary-general Aubrey Tshabalala said: "That is true. That is what our members told us."

Tshabalala said they were disappointed by how management had handled the channel’s demise.

"Management should be upfront with workers to say what will happen if they are cut off from midnight tonight (Monday). Are workers going to stay at home? What will happen to their salaries? Those are the things that we felt that management was not upfront with them [about]."

MultiChoice spokesperson Kenneth Nxumalo confirmed on Monday that MultiChoice would pull the plug at midnight on Monday on the channel that started in 2013.

"Our contract with Afro Worldview comes to an end today. We will provide an update about the Afro Worldview channel by end of day today."

It remains unclear what will take its place on channel 405.

Afrotone Media Holdings chairperson Mzwanele Manyi‚ who owns Afro Worldview‚ said on Monday evening: "I am not talking to media on Afro Worldview business on any issue whatsoever."

On Monday‚ Manyi tweeted a photograph of the staff and said: "Dear South Africa‚ Please put this innocent team of Bread Winners in your prayers. They NEED their jobs."

Tshabalala said they were in negotiations with MultiChoice, which agreed the new licensee would absorb the current employees.

"Here we are not talking about executive people who have a lot in their coffers. We are talking about working people who rely on their monthly salary‚ so a day or two without a salary is disastrous."

Manyi said last month that Afro Worldview’s association with the Gupta family had created an unshakeable perception that it was an integral part of "state capture"‚ leading to the collapse of Afro Voice newspaper.

He made this submission in an application in the North Gauteng High Court to place the company under provisional liquidation.

Afrotone bought TNA Media from Gupta-owned company Oakbay Investments in August 2017. Afro Voice was previously known as The New Age and published its last edition on June 29.

End of road for Mzwanele Manyi’s paper

The publication has been placed under provisional liquidation as Manyi claims the cash-strapped business is commercially insolvent
Companies
27 days ago

New twist in VBS saga: Mzwanele Manyi’s newspaper banked with the lender

Freezing of all TNA Media’s accounts by the bank has ‘severely affected’ the business
Companies
1 month ago

Media body wants to see MultiChoice’s news channel short list

Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says making the list public could help MultiChoice avoid the issues it had with ANN7
Companies
1 month ago

Mzwanele Manyi ‘quietly confident’ rebranded ANN7 will get TV slot

Afro Worldview is ‘advanced in the bidding process‘ for the new MultiChoice contract
Companies
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Steinhoff on track with restructuring
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sasol tackles power outages to secure steady ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Remgro’s affordable fibre rollout starts
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Sygnia plan ‘simply to get big fees out of ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Amazon considers insurance site
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.