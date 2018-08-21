Blue Label Telecoms share falls on Cell C’s interim results

The share price of Blue Label Telecoms fell as much as 11.5% to R7.41 on Tuesday morning after it published a presentation of its 45%-owned associate Cell C’s interim results.

A reason for the slide in Blue Label’s share price could be that Cell C’s debt has not been reduced to the R6bn target set in February 2017 when the JSE-listed telecoms group agreed to buy 45% of Cell C for R5.5bn.

The re-capitalisation of Cell C also involved Net 1 UEPS Technology acquiring a 15% stake for R2bn. The interim results presentation showed Cell C’s net debt excluding leases had fallen nearly R11bn to R7.3bn at the end of June.

But this only translated into a 4% drop in its finance costs to R1.58bn from R1.65bn.

Cell C narrowed its net loss for six months to end-June by 33% to R645m from a restated R968m for the matching period in 2017.

Cell C’s loss for the first half of its 2017 financial year was restated from more than R1bn to R968m, and its revenue was reduced 4% to R7.4bn, following a move to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) version 16 from 15, the company said int the presentation.

SA’s third cellphone network grew its interim revenue by 5% to R7.8bn from the restated R7.4bn.

According to the presentation, Cell C grew its subscriber numbers 4% to 16.3-million. Revenue from prepaid subscribers grew 9% to R3.7bn while postpaid revenue grew 3% to R906m.

Average revenue per user for prepaid users was R56 a month, the same as in the matching period, while that of contract users grew 9% to R227 a month.

Bloomberg reported Cell C hopes to list on the JSE by the first quarter of 2020.

The exact timing of an initial public offering will depend on market conditions, CEO Jose Dos Santos told Bloomberg.