Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NON-EUROPEAN BUSINESSES

Vodacom slides on fears its parent will sell assets

03 August 2018 - 05:05 Nick Hedley
Vodacom branding on the Ponte Building in Hilbrow, Johannesburg, in 2011. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FOTO24/FELIX DLANGAMANDLA
Vodacom branding on the Ponte Building in Hilbrow, Johannesburg, in 2011. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FOTO24/FELIX DLANGAMANDLA
Image:

Vodacom’s shares have retreated 7% in just two trading days, partly on speculation that the mobile operator’s British parent, Vodafone, could be coerced into selling non-European assets.

The stock fell from R140.25 at the close of trade on Tuesday to R130.20 by Thursday’s close.

The share decline was due to profit taking in the wake of Vodacom’s recent share rally, "and speculation that an activist investor into Vodafone could push them to sell non-European assets", said Mergence Investment Managers portfolio manager Peter Takaendesa.

But Takaendesa said he expected Vodafone to hang on to its South African unit, which was "actually performing better than most of their other assets".

Vodacom has pared recent gains after the stock rallied nearly 12% in the five trading days following its quarterly trading update on July 24.

Its service revenues, excluding currency movements, grew 5.2% year on year in the three months ended June, down from 5.9% growth a year before.

According to media reports this week, US activist investor Elliott Management had bought a stake in Vodafone, whose shares still have a long way to go to return to the highs reached at the turn of the millennium.

JPMorgan’s UK analysts said in a report that if Vodafone was pushed to sell assets, Vodacom could be on the chopping block.

The US bank values Vodafone’s 65% stake in SA’s largest mobile operator at €13.3bn (R207bn).

Other assets Vodafone could sell included its business in Turkey, worth €4.4bn, its operations in New Zealand and Australia, worth €2bn, or its joint ventures in India, worth €6bn.

"Comments from Vodafone on recent results calls would seem to highlight that asset sales across New Zealand and Australia as well as India are already on the agenda," JPMorgan said.

The bank said that the ongoing underperformance of the telecommunications sector lent itself to activist rhetoric and this could pressure some companies in the sector to consider "more drastic measures" to boost their share prices.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Vodafone could be ripe for shake-up by activist investor Elliott Management

Elliott has taken a stake in Vodafone as it battles intense competition in Europe and is taking over Liberty Global’s German and eastern European ...
Companies
2 days ago

Vodafone final results dull but it stands by full-year cash and earnings targets

The Vodacom parent has strong competition in Italy and Spain, and a price war gong on in India, as its CEO is set to leave in October
Companies
8 days ago

MTN and Vodacom exploring blockchain technology

The technology may offer ways to improve processes such as number-porting and inter-carrier settlements
Companies
8 days ago

Vodacom’s R325m Transnet deal ‘valid’

The high court dismisses MTN’s bid to have the mobile voice and data services tender set aside
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Impala Platinum to cut 13,000 jobs in sweeping ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Gwede Mantashe accuses Impala of ‘arrogance’ over ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff hands in final report on falsified ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Gemfields site in Ethiopia is invaded, ransacked ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Transnet board had nothing to do with appointment ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Vodafone could be ripe for shake-up by activist investor Elliott Management
Companies

Slow sales report to hit Vodacom’s full-year forecasts
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom’s R325m Transnet deal ‘valid’
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Behind Vodacom’s new BEE deal
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.