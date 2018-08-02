MiX Telematics posts strong growth in subscription revenue

Vehicle-tracking and fleet-management specialist MiX Telematics added just over 66,000 subscribers in its first quarter, pushing up the total base to 691,922.

The net additions in the three months to end-June represent 11% growth from a year ago, the company said on Thursday.

That helped push subscription revenue 18.4% higher to R390m on a constant-currency basis. Subscription revenue also benefited from an increase in average revenue per user.

Aside from its home market of SA, MiX has operations in Australia, Brazil, Europe and the Middle East, making it vulnerable to currency fluctuations.

But net profit for the review period halved to R14.4m, from R33.9m, hit by a higher effective tax rate.

"Our results were driven by ongoing robust demand globally from our premium fleet customers," CEO Stefan Joselowitz said in Thursday’s results statement.

For the second quarter, MiX has forecast subscription revenue growth of between 14.8% and 16.2%, to R401m-R406m, which represents subscription revenue growth of between 14.8% and 16.2% compared with the same period a year ago.

On a constant-currency basis, this would represent subscription revenue growth of between 15.1% and 16.6%.

For the full 2019 financial year, subscription revenue is expected to be between R1.624bn and R1.645bn, representing growth of 13.2%-14.7% from the 2018 financial year.

On a constant-currency basis, this would represent subscription revenue growth of 13.5% to 15%.

The share price was down 1.2% to R9.04 in midmorning on the JSE, valuing the company at 5.46bn